Overview of Dr. Larissa Fomitcheva, MD

Dr. Larissa Fomitcheva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OMSK MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Fomitcheva works at David & Fomitcheva Mds in Massapequa, NY with other offices in West Babylon, NY and West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, C-Section and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.