Dr. Brodsky accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larissa Brodsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Larissa Brodsky, MD
Dr. Larissa Brodsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR.
Dr. Brodsky works at
Dr. Brodsky's Office Locations
Providence Medical Group9205 SW Barnes Rd Ste MT2800, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-2621
Providence Medical Group Oregon City General Surgery At Happy Valley16180 SE Sunnyside Rd Ste 102, Clackamas, OR 97015 Directions (503) 582-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
About Dr. Larissa Brodsky, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1578090197
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodsky works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.