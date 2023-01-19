See All Phlebologists in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Larisse Lee, MD

Phlebology
5.0 (127)
Map Pin Small Sherman Oaks, CA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Larisse Lee, MD

Dr. Larisse Lee, MD is a Phlebologist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at L.A. Vein Center in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    L.A. Vein Center
    4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 704, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 304-9408

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Sherman Oaks Hospital

Varicose Veins
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Varicose Veins
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (126)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Dr. Lee and her staff are professional, knowledgeable, caring, and friendly. I wish all doctor’s offices were like hers. And they protect your health by everyone wearing masks. I highly recommend this doctor and her staff.
    K. S. — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Larisse Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Armenian, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1124282645
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    Residency
    • Harvard-Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • National Institutes of Health - National Research Service Award
    Medical Education
    • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larisse Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee speaks Arabic, Armenian, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

