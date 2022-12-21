Dr. Larry Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Adler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Adler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Adler works at
Locations
Huron Gastroenterology Assocs5300 Elliott Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
All the medical staff were informative and very caring!
About Dr. Larry Adler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1356320634
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
