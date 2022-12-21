Overview

Dr. Larry Adler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Adler works at Huron Gastroenterology Assocs in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.