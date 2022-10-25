Overview of Dr. Larry Berstein, MD

Dr. Larry Berstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Berstein works at SightMD in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.