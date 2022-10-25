See All Ophthalmologists in Plainview, NY
Dr. Larry Berstein, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (45)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Larry Berstein, MD

Dr. Larry Berstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Berstein works at SightMD in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SightMD NY Plainview
    100 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 202, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 935-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)

Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Very good
    C. A. — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Larry Berstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225091663
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montefiore/Albert EInstein
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Berstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berstein has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Berstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

