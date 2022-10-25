Dr. Larry Berstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Berstein, MD
Dr. Larry Berstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.
SightMD NY Plainview100 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 202, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 935-9200
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Very good
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- 1225091663
- Montefiore/Albert EInstein
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Berstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berstein has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berstein speaks French.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Berstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.