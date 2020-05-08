Overview of Dr. Larry Blankenship Jr, MD

Dr. Larry Blankenship Jr, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.



Dr. Blankenship Jr works at INDIANA PROHEALTH, INC in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.