Dr. Larry Blankenship Jr, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Larry Blankenship Jr, MD

Dr. Larry Blankenship Jr, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.

Dr. Blankenship Jr works at INDIANA PROHEALTH, INC in Anderson, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blankenship Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Indiana Neurology
    1210 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 114, Anderson, IN 46011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 298-4545
  2. 2
    Central Indiana Neurology PC
    1601 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 102, Anderson, IN 46011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 298-4545
  3. 3
    Central Indiana Neurology
    2101 Jackson St Ste 106, Anderson, IN 46016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 298-4545
  4. 4
    Ascension St.Vincent Anderson
    2015 Jackson St, Anderson, IN 46016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 649-2511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
  • Community Hospital Anderson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Gait Abnormality
Stroke
Sleep Apnea
Gait Abnormality
Stroke

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 08, 2020
    He has been seeing our disabled son for the last 3 years. He listens very carefully and always makes sure to include our son in all conversations. He has a scribe to take notes during the visit and I think this is a great way to interact more closely with the patient. Our previous neurologist was a hard act to follow, but we are happy he recommended Dr. Blankenship. All of his office staff is friendly and helpful.
    Barbara Fox — May 08, 2020
    About Dr. Larry Blankenship Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407947807
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Blankenship Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blankenship Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blankenship Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blankenship Jr works at INDIANA PROHEALTH, INC in Anderson, IN. View the full address on Dr. Blankenship Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Blankenship Jr has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blankenship Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Blankenship Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blankenship Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blankenship Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blankenship Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

