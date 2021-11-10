See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Red Bank, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Larry Bloomstein, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Larry Bloomstein, MD

Dr. Larry Bloomstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Bloomstein works at Orthocenter in Red Bank, NJ with other offices in Manasquan, NJ and Morganville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bloomstein's Office Locations

    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center PA
    80 Oak Hill Rd, Red Bank, NJ 07701 (732) 741-2313
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Orthopaedic Trauma Institute
    2315 Highway 34 Ste D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 (732) 974-0404
    The Orthopedic Center
    25 Kilmer Dr Ste 104 # Bld, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732) 617-9111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Nov 10, 2021
    About Dr. Larry Bloomstein, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1548469406
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Bloomstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloomstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bloomstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bloomstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bloomstein has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloomstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloomstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloomstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloomstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloomstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

