Overview of Dr. Larry Bloomstein, MD

Dr. Larry Bloomstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Bloomstein works at Orthocenter in Red Bank, NJ with other offices in Manasquan, NJ and Morganville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.