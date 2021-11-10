Dr. Larry Bloomstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloomstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Bloomstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center PA80 Oak Hill Rd, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 741-2313Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedic Trauma Institute2315 Highway 34 Ste D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Directions (732) 974-0404
The Orthopedic Center25 Kilmer Dr Ste 104 # Bld, Morganville, NJ 07751 Directions (732) 617-9111
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
EXCELLENT. Turns out I had a minor issue but he was thorough and patient.
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
