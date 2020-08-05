Dr. Larry Dashefsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dashefsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Dashefsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Dashefsky, MD
Dr. Larry Dashefsky, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Yale New Haven Hosp/Yale University
Dr. Dashefsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dashefsky's Office Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Health
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dashefsky?
He was absolutely wonderful. He spent over an hour with me, going through all of my symptoms and really trying to figure things out for me. He was great.
About Dr. Larry Dashefsky, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1346272069
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hosp/Yale University
- Royal Victoria Hosp/McGill University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dashefsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dashefsky accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dashefsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dashefsky works at
Dr. Dashefsky has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dashefsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dashefsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dashefsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dashefsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dashefsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.