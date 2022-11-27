Dr. Larry Goldstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Goldstein, DPM
Dr. Larry Goldstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.
Warner Robins Foot and Ankle1200 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 328-2008
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had both my feet done with the bunion surgery by Dr. Goldstein and he was so wonderful. I highly recommend him and his services. I have taken my daughter to him as well.
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1972584977
- Worcester City Hosp
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
