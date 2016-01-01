Dr. Laurich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Laurich, DPM
Overview of Dr. Larry Laurich, DPM
Dr. Larry Laurich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Laurich's Office Locations
Nacogdoches Podiatry Pllc618 N University Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Directions (936) 569-7460
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Larry Laurich, DPM
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1255326286
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laurich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laurich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laurich has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laurich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Laurich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laurich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laurich, there are benefits to both methods.