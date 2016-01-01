Overview of Dr. Larry Leadbetter, MD

Dr. Larry Leadbetter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Park Rapids, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.



Dr. Leadbetter works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.