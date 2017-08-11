Dr. Larry Puls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Puls, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Puls, MD
Dr. Larry Puls, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital, Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital, Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital and Self Regional Healthcare.
Dr. Puls' Office Locations
Cancer Institute-Faris900 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 679-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
- Self Regional Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Puls is magnificent human being !! He was my daughters dr. Unfortunately her cancer was rare and he did his best to save her. I would highly recommend him !!
About Dr. Larry Puls, MD
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1225096340
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Texas Tech University
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puls has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puls accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puls has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Puls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.