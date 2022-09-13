Overview

Dr. Larry Tamburro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tamburro works at East Valley Family Physicians Plc. in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.