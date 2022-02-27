Overview of Dr. Larry Warmoth, MD

Dr. Larry Warmoth, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center and Nor-lea Hospital District.



Dr. Warmoth works at Kidney Disease Specialists of West Texas PA in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.