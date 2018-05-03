Overview of Dr. Larry Zhou, MD

Dr. Larry Zhou, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Hunan Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Physicians' Medical Center.



Dr. Zhou works at Zhou Pain Management Center in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.