Dr. Larry Zhou, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Zhou, MD
Dr. Larry Zhou, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Hunan Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Physicians' Medical Center.
Dr. Zhou works at
Dr. Zhou's Office Locations
Zhou Pain Management Center1230 S Hurstbourne Pkwy Ste 120, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 425-3225
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians' Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhou?
I have been going to dr.Zhou for many years. Great service, he really does know what he is doing! I was just for my visit on Wednesday. It took from check in to walk out 25 minutes. Girls at the desk very polite and carrying.
About Dr. Larry Zhou, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Chinese
- 1467441915
Education & Certifications
- Md Anderson Cancer Ctr
- Baylor Col of Med
- Hunan Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhou has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhou speaks American Sign Language and Chinese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.