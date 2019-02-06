See All Ophthalmologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Lars Freisberg, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lars Freisberg, MD

Dr. Lars Freisberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philipps-Universitaet Marburg, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Freisberg works at Tulsa Retina Consultants in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Freisberg's Office Locations

    Ryan P Conley Pllc
    9343 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 949-4577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 06, 2019
    A caring physician who is proficient and listens to his patients.
    Barton Carter — Feb 06, 2019
    About Dr. Lars Freisberg, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1659325454
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Wisconsin
    • New York University / College of Medicine
    • Philipps-Universitaet Marburg, Fachbereich Medizin
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lars Freisberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freisberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freisberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freisberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freisberg works at Tulsa Retina Consultants in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Freisberg’s profile.

    Dr. Freisberg has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freisberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Freisberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freisberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freisberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freisberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

