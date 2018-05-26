Overview of Dr. Latha Polavaram, MD

Dr. Latha Polavaram, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.



Dr. Polavaram works at Cancer And Hematology Center Of West Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.