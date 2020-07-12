Overview

Dr. Laura Altom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Altom works at North Carolina Surgery at Cary in Cary, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.