Dr. Laura Buchanan, MD
Dr. Laura Buchanan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology914 North Dixie Avenue Suite 302, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
I found Dr. Buchanan very helpful, kind, friendly and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Laura Buchanan, MD
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Buchanan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
