Overview

Dr. Laura Buchanan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Buchanan works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.