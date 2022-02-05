Dr. Caprario has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Caprario, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Caprario, MD
Dr. Laura Caprario, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Caprario works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Caprario's Office Locations
-
1
Dana-farber Merrimack Valley5 Branch St, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 620-2020
-
2
Holy Family Hospital70 East St, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 687-0156
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caprario?
I left to go to Boston MGH HHT clinic sorry I left Drs are nice but nurses weren't so.
About Dr. Laura Caprario, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1689606121
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caprario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caprario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caprario works at
Dr. Caprario has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caprario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Caprario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caprario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caprario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caprario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.