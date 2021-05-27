Overview of Dr. Laura Copaken, MD

Dr. Laura Copaken, MD is an Other Provider in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Other, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Copaken works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute - Frederick 86 in Frederick, MD with other offices in Ijamsville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.