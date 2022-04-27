Dr. Dooley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Dooley, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Dooley, MD
Dr. Laura Dooley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Missouri Health Care.
Dr. Dooley's Office Locations
Curators of the University of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-8445
Curators of the University of Missouri404 N Keene St, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 882-8445
University Physicians-audiology Clinic525 N Keene St Ste 201, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 882-7903
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She saved my life. Thyroid cancer spread into my neck and lymph nodes. Gifted surgeon and nice person.
About Dr. Laura Dooley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
