Dr. Laura Fleck, MD

Neurology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Laura Fleck, MD

Dr. Laura Fleck, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.

Dr. Fleck works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fleck's Office Locations

    A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville
    50 Hospital Dr Ste 2D, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Conduction Studies
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Shield of California
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Broadspire
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Healthgram
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Self Pay
    • Sliding Scale
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Very happy I went to see Dr Fleck she is a wonderful lady and imho a skilled Dr. In my case I couldn't have asked for more!
    PaulG — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Laura Fleck, MD

    • Neurology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992880785
    Education & Certifications

    • Mc Gaw Mc/Northwestern University
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Neurology
