Overview of Dr. Laura Fleck, MD

Dr. Laura Fleck, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Fleck works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.