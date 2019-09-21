Overview of Dr. Laura Frigyes, MD

Dr. Laura Frigyes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elkhorn, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Frigyes works at Methodist Physicians Clinic - Elkhorn in Elkhorn, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.