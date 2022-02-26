Dr. Laura Goguen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goguen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Goguen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Goguen, MD
Dr. Laura Goguen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from College Of Human Med Michigan State University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Goguen's Office Locations
Dana Farber Cancer Institute450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-3090Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pmSunday7:30am - 5:30pm
- 2 45 Francis St # ASB2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 525-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Goguen performed a parotidectomy and radical neck dissection for me to treat metastatic melanoma. Despite a tricky location that involved important nerves, and risked paralyzing my face and left arm, Dr. Goguen carefully removed the nerve branches from the cancer one by one and preserved about 95% of my nervous function. I have just a slight weakness in my lip but can easily get through daily life. Dr. Goguen is incredible skilled and deeply knowledgeable. She has a businesslike and frank manner and can be slightly brusque - make sure to ask all the questions you need to feel comfortable. I would absolutely recommend her for a tricky neck surgery, and I'm sure you will get a result as good as mine.
About Dr. Laura Goguen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1427036854
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University/Nemc
- Loyola University Il
- College Of Human Med Michigan State University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
