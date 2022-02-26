Overview of Dr. Laura Goguen, MD

Dr. Laura Goguen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from College Of Human Med Michigan State University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Goguen works at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.