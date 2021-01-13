See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Palm Springs, FL
Overview of Dr. Laura Kolshak, MD

Dr. Laura Kolshak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo/Roswell Park Cancer Institute and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

Dr. Kolshak works at Hand and Wrist Specialists of the Palm Beaches in Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kolshak's Office Locations

    Palm Beach Office
    2237 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 508-7066

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Shoulder Dislocation
Bursitis
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Foot Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigger Finger
Animal Bite
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis of the Wrist
Avascular Necrosis
Back Disorders
Back Pain
Back Sprain
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cancer
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Distal Radius Fracture
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Pain
Finger Clubbing
Finger Disorders
Finger Injuries
Finger Joint Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Gout
Hand Conditions
Hand Injury
Hand Pain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Fracture
Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lupus
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Injury
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Numbness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Wrist
Pelvic Fracture
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Scaphoid Fractures
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Splinting
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tendon Injuries
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Vascular Disease
Wrist Disorders
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Injuries
Wrist Sprain
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Careplus
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Care District of Palm Beach County
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Jan 13, 2021
    Dr kolshak did an arthroscopic carpal tunnel release on my left hand in October and my right hand in December 2020. I'm 100% heal pain free. She is Awesome I'm very very please. Thank God for a wonderful office staffs ??they are all professional.
    Althea Hicks — Jan 13, 2021
    About Dr. Laura Kolshak, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1023215050
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    • Kaleida Health
    • State University Of New York At Buffalo/Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    • Hamilton
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Kolshak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolshak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolshak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolshak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolshak works at Hand and Wrist Specialists of the Palm Beaches in Palm Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kolshak’s profile.

    Dr. Kolshak has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolshak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolshak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolshak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolshak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolshak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

