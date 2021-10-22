Overview of Dr. Laura Reese, DO

Dr. Laura Reese, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Reese works at Ashland Orthopedic Associates in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.