Dr. Laura Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Rosenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Internal Medicine|Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
South Denver Gastroenterology10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 312A, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 788-8888
Health One - South Denver Endoscopy Center499 E Hampden Ave Ste 420, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-8888Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Castle Rock3911 Ambrosia St Ste 201, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (303) 788-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Professional and succinct in troubling shooting my symptoms and outlining protocol going forward.
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1912197005
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Gastroenterology and Hepatology Fellowship
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Internal Medicine|Dartmouth Med
