Overview

Dr. Laurel Geraghty, MD is a Dermatologist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Geraghty works at Dermatology And Laser Assoc in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Impetigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.