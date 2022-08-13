Dr. Laurel Geraghty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geraghty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurel Geraghty, MD is a Dermatologist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dermatology And Laser Assoc2959 Siskiyou Blvd Ste B, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 773-3636
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
My exam went well and Dr. Geraghty found a possible pre cancerous area on my face. I plan to return for some cosmetic treatments
- Stanford University
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
