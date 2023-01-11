Dr. Lauren Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Adams, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Adams, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
White Plains Hospital Physician Associates185 Kisco Ave Ste 300, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Adam’s is very thorough and spends a good amount of time with her patients. She does not rush the appointments and her staff are also very caring. I highly recommend Dr Adams to my family and friends and always feel comfortable when I go there. Thank
About Dr. Lauren Adams, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1457679243
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Dermatitis and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.