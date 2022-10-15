Dr. Lauren Blatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Blatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lauren Blatt, MD
Dr. Lauren Blatt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Blatt works at
Dr. Blatt's Office Locations
-
1
General Pediatrics Inpatient Hospitalists1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blatt?
She is very attentive, caring informative and warm. I felt heard when I posed my questions, which is so important to me especially as a first time mom. She even followed up with me about something I told her I had been going through.
About Dr. Lauren Blatt, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1073889093
Education & Certifications
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blatt accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blatt works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.