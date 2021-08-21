See All Ophthalmologists in Worcester, MA
Dr. Lauren Branchini, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Lauren Branchini, MD

Dr. Lauren Branchini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. 

Dr. Branchini works at UMASS Memorial Eye Center in Worcester, MA with other offices in East Longmeadow, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Branchini's Office Locations

    UMass Memorial Eye Center
    281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-6855
    Eyesight and Surgery Associates
    382 N Main St Ste 101, East Longmeadow, MA 01028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 525-8601

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Chorioretinitis
Stye
Blepharitis
Chorioretinitis
Stye

Blepharitis
Chorioretinitis
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Ulcer
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Infections
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Marfan Syndrome
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 21, 2021
    I would highly recommend Dr. Branchini. She answered all my questions and put me at ease. Seeing again is amazing. Her staff was also wonderful. Thank you!!
    Cynthia Peterson — Aug 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Lauren Branchini, MD
    About Dr. Lauren Branchini, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093078461
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Branchini has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Branchini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Branchini has seen patients for Blepharitis and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branchini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Branchini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branchini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branchini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branchini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

