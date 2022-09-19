Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lauren Choi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Torrance Memorial Physician Network Endocrinology2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 320, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-8952
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Choi is very knowledgeable and takes her time to explain to me what I need to know. She also give me encouragement to do what is needed to feel manage my diabetes
About Dr. Lauren Choi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
