See All Ophthalmologists in Bloomfield, NJ
Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (39)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD

Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Kallina works at Affordable Care Eye Physician Network in Bloomfield, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ, Ramsey, NJ and Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, Bell's Palsy and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Marco Zarbin, MD
Dr. Marco Zarbin, MD
4.0 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Kallina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Affordable Care Eye Physician Network
    1255 Broad St Ste 201B, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 707-5632
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Retina Center of New Jersey LLC
    6121 Kennedy Blvd Ste 1, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 312-1001
  3. 3
    500 N Franklin Tpke Ste 210, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 707-5632
  4. 4
    1086 Teaneck Rd Ste F1, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 707-5632

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Bell's Palsy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Bell's Palsy
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Coats' Disease Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kallina?

    Feb 01, 2023
    Yearly visit with Dr. Kallina
    — Feb 01, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kallina to family and friends

    Dr. Kallina's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kallina

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD.

    About Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023017357
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Eye And Ear Infirmary|Ny Eye And Ear Infirm
    Residency
    Internship
    • Nj Shore Med Center|NJ Shore Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kallina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kallina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kallina has seen patients for Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, Bell's Palsy and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kallina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.