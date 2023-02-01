Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD
Overview of Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD
Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Kallina's Office Locations
Affordable Care Eye Physician Network1255 Broad St Ste 201B, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 707-5632Monday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Retina Center of New Jersey LLC6121 Kennedy Blvd Ste 1, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (908) 312-1001
- 3 500 N Franklin Tpke Ste 210, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Directions (973) 707-5632
- 4 1086 Teaneck Rd Ste F1, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (973) 707-5632
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1023017357
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary|Ny Eye And Ear Infirm
- Nj Shore Med Center|NJ Shore Med Ctr
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kallina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kallina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kallina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kallina has seen patients for Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, Bell's Palsy and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kallina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kallina speaks French and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallina.
