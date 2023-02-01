Overview of Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD

Dr. Lauren Kallina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Kallina works at Affordable Care Eye Physician Network in Bloomfield, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ, Ramsey, NJ and Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, Bell's Palsy and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.