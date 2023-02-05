See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Lauren Karbach, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.8 (49)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lauren Karbach, MD

Dr. Lauren Karbach, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Karbach works at TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Schertz, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karbach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area
    3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    TSAOG Orthopaedics - Schertz
    5000 Schertz Pkwy Ste 600, Schertz, TX 78154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood
    19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    Monday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    11:30am - 7:30pm

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 05, 2023
    First time in 60+ years with a broken bone and it’s not fun! Dr. Karbach was the perfect choice! She is kind, compassionate and thorough! It was obvious that she was knowledgeable and experienced with my issue. I immediately felt I could trust her and that’s a good feeling when you are about to have surgery!
    — Feb 05, 2023
    About Dr. Lauren Karbach, MD

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1013350164
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana Hand To Shoulder Center, Indiana University Medical Center
    • University of Rochester/Strong Memorial Hospital
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Cneter
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    • Washington University In St. Louis
