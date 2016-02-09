Dr. Lauren Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Wright, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Retina Consultants Of Nashville730 Fairview Ave Ste A8, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (615) 860-5773
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The Doctor was very comforting and able to explain terms not known to a patient. She entered out of her way to get the care and results in needed to treat me, even went out of her way to check up on me at the hospital. She made it here mission to get me seen and in asap which was amazing as I'm sure she is a very busy women.
About Dr. Lauren Wright, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1992142350
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
