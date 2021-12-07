Overview

Dr. Laurence Epstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Epstein works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block, Sinus Bradycardia, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.