Overview

Dr. Laurence Granston, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Granston works at University of Colorado Hospital Authority in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.