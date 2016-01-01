See All Nephrologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Laurie Nanez Andal, DO

Nephrology
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Laurie Nanez Andal, DO

Dr. Laurie Nanez Andal, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nanez Andal works at Renal Hypertension Center in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nanez Andal's Office Locations

    Renal Hypertension Center
    1935 Worth Ct, Bradenton, FL 34211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 251-4031
    109 44th Ave E Ste 301, Bradenton, FL 34203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 242-9628
    Manatee Memorial Hospital Clinical Laboratory
    206 2nd St E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 863-5418
    Renal Hypertension Center
    8614 State Road 70 E Ste 101, Bradenton, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 251-4031

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Proteinuria
Anemia
Hyperkalemia
Proteinuria
Anemia

Hyperkalemia
Proteinuria
Anemia
Acidosis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bronchiectasis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Hepatitis
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Laurie Nanez Andal, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548573843
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
