Dr. Laurie Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurie Chen, MD
Dr. Laurie Chen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from China Medical University and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Rudasill - Medical Oncology & Hematology2070 W Rudasill Rd Ste 130, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 797-4468Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Visit was on time and all procedures done in a timely manner with enough to speak with Dr. Chen.
About Dr. Laurie Chen, MD
- Hematology
- English, Mandarin
- 1215924840
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Oncology At State University Of New York
- Jersey Shore Medical Center At Neptune
- China Medical University
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen speaks Mandarin.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.