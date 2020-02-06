Dr. Laurie Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Kane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laurie Kane, MD
Dr. Laurie Kane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Kane works at
Dr. Kane's Office Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty1100 Route 72 W Ste 306B, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 616-7817
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kane?
From the moment I met Dr. Kane, she was comforting and professional. She took steps to prepare me for a major surgery (first in my life) and took a less invasive way of doing the surgery which helped tremendously through my recovery. The information she offered and how she walked me through what was about to happen was done illustratively and professionally. From the first appointment to post surgery, her calming and comforting bed side manner helped ease my nervousness. I am so thankful I found Dr Kane to get me through this difficult time. I highly recommend Dr Kane. The best doctor I have ever had. Thank you.
About Dr. Laurie Kane, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1093894297
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kane works at
Dr. Kane has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.