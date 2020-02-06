Overview of Dr. Laurie Kane, MD

Dr. Laurie Kane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Kane works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.