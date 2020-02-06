See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Manahawkin, NJ
Dr. Laurie Kane, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laurie Kane, MD

Dr. Laurie Kane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Dr. Kane works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kane's Office Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty
    1100 Route 72 W Ste 306B, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 (609) 616-7817

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Incontinence Sling Procedure
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 06, 2020
    From the moment I met Dr. Kane, she was comforting and professional. She took steps to prepare me for a major surgery (first in my life) and took a less invasive way of doing the surgery which helped tremendously through my recovery. The information she offered and how she walked me through what was about to happen was done illustratively and professionally. From the first appointment to post surgery, her calming and comforting bed side manner helped ease my nervousness. I am so thankful I found Dr Kane to get me through this difficult time. I highly recommend Dr Kane. The best doctor I have ever had. Thank you.
    Sandi Mecadante — Feb 06, 2020
    About Dr. Laurie Kane, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093894297
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurie Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kane works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Manahawkin, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kane’s profile.

    Dr. Kane has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

