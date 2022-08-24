Overview of Dr. Lawrence Elmer, MD

Dr. Lawrence Elmer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Elmer works at ProMedica Physicians Pediatric Neurology in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.