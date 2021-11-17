See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Lawrence Feiwell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (69)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Feiwell, MD

Dr. Lawrence Feiwell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Feiwell works at Feiwell Medical Evaluations in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feiwell's Office Locations

    Feiwell Medical Evaluations
    3742 Katella Ave Ste 401, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 (562) 431-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Bursitis
Hip Pointer Injuries
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Special Needs Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Nov 17, 2021
    My first knee injury was in 2018, torn ACL on my right knee, had arthroscopic surgeries. Then my 2nd knee on my left side torn ACL had arthroscopic was done 2021. I couldn't possibly be more pleased with the results, 100% recovery. Thank you Dr. Feiwell and your staff for you did for me
    Stella R Centeno — Nov 17, 2021
    About Dr. Lawrence Feiwell, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932201787
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Los Angeles County Usc Medcial Center
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County Usc Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Southern CA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Feiwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feiwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feiwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feiwell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Feiwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feiwell works at Feiwell Medical Evaluations in Los Alamitos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Feiwell’s profile.

    Dr. Feiwell has seen patients for Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feiwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Feiwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feiwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feiwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feiwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

