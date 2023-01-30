Dr. Lawrence Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Friedman, MD
Dr. Lawrence Friedman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
Garden State Urology23 Pocono Rd, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 927-5788Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr. Friedman for about 12 years. Very thorough, and always explains everything in great detail. You never leave with any unanswered questions.
About Dr. Lawrence Friedman, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972571990
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Balanitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
