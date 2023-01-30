Overview of Dr. Lawrence Friedman, MD

Dr. Lawrence Friedman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Garden State Urology in Denville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Balanitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.