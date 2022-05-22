Dr. Ginsberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Ginsberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Ginsberg, MD
Dr. Lawrence Ginsberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ginsberg works at
Dr. Ginsberg's Office Locations
Red Oak Psychiatry Associates P.A.17115 Red Oak Dr Ste 109, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 893-4111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw dr. Ginsberg 5 years ago when I had addiction and agoraphobia. I am now better than I thought possible, and I DO attribute so much of that to him. He listens thoroughly, doesn't interrupt, responsible with my medication, never makes me wait long. he will listen if you TALK with honesty. I hated him for not prescribing me a dangerous med I had been taking. Another dr did.now, 5 years later, I've seen just how awful it is. As I am now getting off. He checks my meds frequently. all my blood work faxed to him. He went through my neuro blood work and explained the results (dr didn't) and ordered more blood tests of what could be wrong. (never says to stop seeing other drs.). He does NOT push drugs. He is my psychiatrist and yet my most trusted person for my health. My safety is #1 he is kind and caring (even if you cant SEE it). Also an amazing PA. stay, he WILL change your life. I have seen 30+ psychiatrists.Only one that helped. My depression?practically gone. TY dr ginsbeg
About Dr. Lawrence Ginsberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1851385835
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ginsberg has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ginsberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsberg.
