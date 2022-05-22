See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Lawrence Ginsberg, MD

Psychiatry
2.1 (82)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Ginsberg, MD

Dr. Lawrence Ginsberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Ginsberg works at Red Oak Psychiatry Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ginsberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Red Oak Psychiatry Associates P.A.
    17115 Red Oak Dr Ste 109, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 893-4111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (52)
    May 22, 2022
    I first saw dr. Ginsberg 5 years ago when I had addiction and agoraphobia. I am now better than I thought possible, and I DO attribute so much of that to him. He listens thoroughly, doesn't interrupt, responsible with my medication, never makes me wait long. he will listen if you TALK with honesty. I hated him for not prescribing me a dangerous med I had been taking. Another dr did.now, 5 years later, I've seen just how awful it is. As I am now getting off. He checks my meds frequently. all my blood work faxed to him. He went through my neuro blood work and explained the results (dr didn't) and ordered more blood tests of what could be wrong. (never says to stop seeing other drs.). He does NOT push drugs. He is my psychiatrist and yet my most trusted person for my health. My safety is #1 he is kind and caring (even if you cant SEE it). Also an amazing PA. stay, he WILL change your life. I have seen 30+ psychiatrists.Only one that helped. My depression?practically gone. TY dr ginsbeg
    Zoe C — May 22, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Ginsberg, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851385835
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ginsberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ginsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ginsberg works at Red Oak Psychiatry Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ginsberg’s profile.

    Dr. Ginsberg has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ginsberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginsberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginsberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

