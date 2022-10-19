Overview of Dr. Lawrence Handler, MD

Dr. Lawrence Handler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clinton Twp, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Handler works at Michigan Oculofacial Specialists in Clinton Twp, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.