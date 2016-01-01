Dr. Harbrecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Harbrecht, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Harbrecht, MD
Dr. Lawrence Harbrecht, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA.
Dr. Harbrecht works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Harbrecht's Office Locations
-
1
Sentara Infectious Disease Specialists301 Riverview Ave Ste 710, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 252-9010
-
2
Moses H Cone Memorial Hospital1200 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 832-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harbrecht?
About Dr. Lawrence Harbrecht, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1073001335
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harbrecht works at
Dr. Harbrecht has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harbrecht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harbrecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harbrecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.