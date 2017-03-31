Dr. Lawrence Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Charles, IL. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Johnson Dermatology3310 W Main St Ste 115, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 232-2885
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
I cannot say enough great things about this doctor! Unlike many doctors, He is completely "present" during your visit. He listens! He explains everything and will be sure you understand before moving on. I have complete trust in his advice.He never makes you feel rushed. He's very knowledgeable and well respected by other doctors (I've mentioned him to several other doctors and all are impressed by him). He is easy to reach when you have concerns. Great staff too!
About Dr. Lawrence Johnson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1114015351
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.