Overview of Dr. Lawrence Krieger, MD

Dr. Lawrence Krieger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oneida, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital.



Dr. Krieger works at Ear/Nose/Throat Spcialsts Oneda in Oneida, NY with other offices in Fayetteville, NY and Camillus, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.