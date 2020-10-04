Dr. Lawrence Lefkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Lefkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Lefkowitz, MD
Dr. Lawrence Lefkowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Lefkowitz's Office Locations
1
One Colony Orthopaedics & Physical Therapy1 Colony St, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 853-1754
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent, orthopedic doctor with extensive experience. Does not jump to conclusions and has a conservative approach before recommending a procedure
About Dr. Lawrence Lefkowitz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lefkowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lefkowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lefkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lefkowitz has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.